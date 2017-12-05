Body Camera Captures Moment Police Officer Saves Baby’s Life

1010 WINS-When 29-day-old baby Bella stopped breathing on Friday, December 1st, her family quickly called 911. Although Officer William Eng wasn’t dispatched to the scene, he was first to arrive and raced up three flights of stairs to find a mom holding her unresponsive newborn.
As Officer Eng began performing CPR on the infant, her emotional mother knelt by anxiously hoping for her baby to respond — and after a minute of compressions, Bella opened her eyes and began breathing.
Baby and mother were then taken to the hospital where doctors said the officer’s quick actions saved the little girl’s life.
On December 4th mother, child, and hero were given a heartfelt reunion at Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department headquarters where Officer Eng even gifted Bella with her very own police onesie.
Watch the emotional reunion below.
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana