NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Tuesday night for three suspects – one of whom allegedly stole a woman’s purse outside a high-end Chelsea nightclub, and another of whom allegedly falsely claimed he was a police officer.
Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, the 20-year-old woman was exiting 1 Oak at 453 W. 17th St., police said. As she walked down 17th Street, the first suspect came up from behind and ripped away her purse, police said.
The purse contained credit cards and an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
The woman turned around and chased the man for about two blocks, when two other men came up, police said One of them displayed a silver shield and said he was a police officer, police said.
The men ran off with the woman’s property, police said.
The first suspect was described as a black male wearing a bomber jacket with patches and blue jeans. The second was described as a black male wearing a dark-colored jacket with green line on the front displaying a silver shield.
The third was described as a black male, wearing a dark-colored jacket with a light hooded sweater, dark jeans, black and white sneakers. Police said he was acting in concert.
Police have released surveillance photos and video.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.