NEW YORK (WFAN) — Believe it or not, since retiring following the 2014 season, Derek Jeter hasn’t felt that itch to play again.

“When I first retired, people said, ‘Wait until spring training, you’re going to miss it.’ Spring training came along, I didn’t miss it,” the Yankees great told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Tuesday. “Then they said, ‘Wait till around the All-Star break, you’re going to wish that you were out there playing.’ That didn’t happen. And I think if I could just come back and play in the postseason, I think that would be worth it. But playing day-to-day, I haven’t actually missed being on the field. I miss being around teammates. … But in terms of the grind of the season, I have yet to miss that.”

Jeter, however, has recently returned to the sport — as co-owner and chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins.

In building the team, Jeter said he hopes to steal a page from the Yankees’ playbook.

“We want this to be a first-class organization,” he said. “Coming up in New York with the Yankees, one thing that was always preached to us is accountability — accountability and responsibility. Those are things that were drilled in our head from when I was in the minor leagues. So bringing that to the organization. Listen, I’m going to be held accountable for the decisions that I make, and I think everyone in this organization should be held accountable.”

In 19 seasons with the Yankees, Jeter played on seven World Series teams, winning five.

When asked if one season stood out most, Jeter said 1996, when the Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves in six games, launching a dynasty.

“You remember doing things for the first time,” he said “They tend to stick out a little bit more. So if I had to pick one, I’d say ’96. It was new for me. The Yankees hadn’t won since ’78, so just going through that experience with the Yankee fans in the city was pretty special.”

The Captain added that 2001 was the most gut-wrenching season of his career. The Bombers lost to the Diamondbacks in seven games in the World Series that year.

“In my mind, if we played that game a hundred times, we would’ve won the other 99,” he said. “I think that one being so close — Game 7, bottom of the ninth — I wish we could replay that one.”

