Exploring New York’s Winter Village At Bryant Park

Every year, Bryant Park is transformed into a winter wonderland full of shops, places to eat and a 17,000-square foot ice skating rink. The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is home to more than 150 places to shop and eat. If you’re not sure where to start, stop by these vendors first.

DAA! Dumplings

www.daadumplings.com

New Yorkers can discover the flavors of Russia without leaving the Winter Village at DAA! Dumplings. Started from a local couple’s passion for Russian dumplings, the food stand uses classic Russian and world-inspired recipes to create bite-sized dumplings filled with different meats. Whether served in a broth or dry, DAA! Dumplings’ signature dish is the Beef and Pork dumpling, packed with onions and spices and served with a pickle. Other options include chicken and lamb, and vegetarians can enjoy the potato and mushroom dumplings.

Dō

www.cookiedonyc.com

The edible cookie dough craze has made its way up to the Winter Village this year with Dō. Located near the ice skating rink, the sweet shop offers a limited edition hot chocolate served with a scoop of their signature safe-to-eat cookie dough. Besides nibbling on the traditional flavors, people can try the holiday flavors, including Holiday Cake Batter, Peppermint Hot Cocoa and Gingerbread. The sweet treats can be enjoyed in the park or brought home to be baked into cookies.

Bao by Kaya

www.baobykaya.com

A Taiwanese specialty awaits visitors to the Winter Village at Bao by Kaya. Serving Taiwanese snacks, the food vendor is known for its signature burgers, Gua Boa. This does not look like the traditional burger and is served on a white fluffy steamed bun filled with various types of meats. There are six options to choose from, including the popular Szechuan Fried Chicken Bao with Szechuan style fried chicken, Vietnamese pickled daikon and carrots, black vinegar glaze and crushed peanut. Those looking to order a hearty rice platter can opt for the Popcorn Chicken, which is Taiwanese style fried chicken with spicy mayo, rice, crispy noodles and spicy slaw.

Natura Brasil

www.naturabrasil.com

One of the leading beauty brands in Brazil opened an outpost at the Winter Village. From skincare to haircare and soaps, Natura Brasil has products using natural ingredients from the Amazon. Among the beauty products you will discover are the vegetable-based exfoliating soaps with Brazilian oils, Acai Dry Body Oil with almond, olive and borage oils and the Murumuru Reconstructive Hair Mask for a deep repair and hydration of the Brazilian Murumuru Butter. Keeping up with the holiday fun, Natura Brasil offers various holiday gift packages. All of their products follow their mission of building a better world through transparency and sustainability.

All Across Africa

www.kazigoods.com

New Yorkers can decorate their homes with an African touch from All Across Africa. The Winter Village outpost has a wide range of unique handmade product for the home, kitchen and dining room, and also sells beautiful jewelry. The items have a deeper meaning, as they’ve created employment across rural regions of Africa, including Rwanda and Uganda. The intricately hand-woven baskets, ornaments and necklaces have a meaning and tell a story of the women that created the items.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.