Comedian John Oliver Grills Dustin Hoffman On Sexual Harassment Allegations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An interview with Dustin Hoffman Monday night at the 92nd Street Y didn’t go the way the actor had imagined.

Hoffman was peppered with questions about alleged sexual harassment, posed by HBO’s John Oliver.

The audience was expecting a discussion of the movie “Wag The Dog,” which hit the screens 20 years ago, and deals with sexual misconduct by a powerful man.

Instead, the got finger-wagging from Oliver at Hoffman over allegations by Anna Graham-Hunter that Hoffman groped her when she was a 17-year-old intern.

A heated Hoffman asked Oliver “Do you believe the stuff that you read?”

“I believe what she wrote, yes,” said Oliver. “Because there’s no point in her lying.”

Hoffman has said of the charges that it’s “not reflective of who I am.”

Oliver’s response? “It’s reflective of who you were.”

Hoffman accused Oliver of putting him on display, and said he was not aware that the subject would be brought up.

At one point, audience members even became involved, with one woman shouting “move on, let it go” and another round of people shouting “shame on you.”