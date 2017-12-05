Suspect Injured After Police-Involved Shooting In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are on the scene in the Bronx after an officer shot a suspect in the chest early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the area of East 138th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

Dozens of investigators and officers are working to figure out what exactly happened but officials have confirmed a police officer did shoot a person in the chest one time, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

The person is now in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital. No officers were hurt.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.

