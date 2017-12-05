Suspect Injured After Police-Involved Shooting In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are on the scene in the Bronx after an officer shot a suspect in the chest early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the area of East 138th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.
Dozens of investigators and officers are working to figure out what exactly happened but officials have confirmed a police officer did shoot a person in the chest one time, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.
The person is now in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital. No officers were hurt.
