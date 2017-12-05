NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Housing Authority Chair Shola Olatoye was on the hot seat Tuesday.

She faced questions from the City Council about the agency’s failure to properly inspect for lead paint in public housing.

Bronx Councilman Ritchie Torres, himself a product of public housing, wanted to know why it took Olatoye so long to tell the public the agency was breaking the law on lead inspections and abatements.

Ritchie Torres: “You went 15 to 16 months without telling the general public.”

Shola Olatoye: “It was approximately a year on the HUD compliance piece, yes.”

Torres: “But regarding local law, you’ve known about local law non-compliance since April. So you’ve gone 15 months without telling the general public that your agency was out of compliance. Do you regret that?”

Olatoye: “Look as I’ve said, in hindsight, our communication could have been better.”

The councilman also questioned the notifications that were sent to residents, which initially did not say the inspections had not taken place.

Torres: “I know you sent them a letter — specifically stating that NYCHA was out of compliance?”

Olatoye: “You know what we did say was that we needed to conduct an inspection…”

Torres: “Which is quite different from saying that you were out of compliance.”

Olatoye: “And in hindsight, our communication could have been more precise.”

The chairwoman said repeatedly there was no intent to mislead.

When asked when she told Mayor Bill de Blasio, she said she informed city attorneys but did not know when they told the mayor.

"We could have done more sooner," nycha commissioner on telling public of need for inspections for lead paint #1010wins pic.twitter.com/sXFPFPuW4g — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) December 5, 2017

Torres went on to ask Olatoye about paperwork she submitted to the federal government, falsely claiming the agency had checked 55,000 apartments for lead.

Torres: “I’m asking you: When did you find out about the false certifications? And I’m not getting a clear answer from you.”

Olatoye: “As part of the ongoing investigation by the southern district, we began to uncover the compliance gaps. And that information became clearer to me in 2017.”

Torres: “When in 2017?”

Olatoye: “I don’t recall a specific date.”

Torres: “So you do not recall when in 2017 you discovered that your agency was falsely certifying lead-safety inspections?”

Olatoye: “I don’t recall a specific date. I do not.”

Torres: “I just, I find that incredible.”

The councilman also wondered if thousands of inspections done by untrained workers will have to be redone.

At one point, a member of the audience stood up and shouted, “You’re killing our kids!” Another interrupted, saying “Great job covering for the mayor!” Both were escorted out.