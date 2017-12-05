Filed Under:Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Local TV, Peanut Allergies, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Groundbreaking research could provide some relief for people with peanut allergies.

Scientists have identified the six genes that trigger an allergic reaction.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Hasekll reported, that’s like finding a genomic needle in a haystack.

“When you sequence someone’s genes and what’s expressed, you get over 20,000 different genes that you can look at. Here, we’ve narrowed it down to six,” said Dr. Supinda Bunyavanich, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“They’re high-yield targets for understanding how peanut allergy works overall,” she added. “If you can stop the expression of those genes, you could potentially tone down or potentially even stop the peanut allergic reaction.”

It’s unclear whether the research will help with other food allergies.

“I think that’s a big step in terms of trying to focus where our research goes,” Bunyavanich said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch