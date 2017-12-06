Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

Good morning New York City!

The rain and wind that swept through the area last night as well East if at all by the time you read this article.

Perhaps the East End of Suffolk County still has a few showers out there, but for the most part skies are clearing from west to east.

jl thanksgiving outlook 2 12/6 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Sunshine returned by afternoon for everybody and we stay cool tomorrow is well with temps in the forties again under sunny skies.

There is the chance for our first batch of wintry precipitation late Friday and Saturday, do not expect much but it’s just enough to make for a slippery night.

-G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch