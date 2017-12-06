Good morning New York City!
The rain and wind that swept through the area last night as well East if at all by the time you read this article.
Perhaps the East End of Suffolk County still has a few showers out there, but for the most part skies are clearing from west to east.
Sunshine returned by afternoon for everybody and we stay cool tomorrow is well with temps in the forties again under sunny skies.
There is the chance for our first batch of wintry precipitation late Friday and Saturday, do not expect much but it’s just enough to make for a slippery night.
-G