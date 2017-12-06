NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some new phones are giving users no choice but to go wireless and with that comes some new wireless headphone options that are doing more than just play music.
Your new phone might not have a headphone jack, so here are some wireless options if you’re ready to cut the cord completely.
Below are some of CNET’s top picks:
Google Pixel Buds
Google’s Pixel Buds are made for travelers because they translate languages in real time. Pair them with a Pixel phone, have someone speak into the handset and hear the translation in your ear.
They’re $159 and the case keeps them charged when not in use.
BeatsX
iPhone users looking for an alternative to the AirPods can try the $149 BeatsX. Use voice assistant Siri or control music playback using the side buttons. You get two hours of listening time from a five-minute charge.
Bose SoundSport Wireless
The Bose SoundSport Wireless are CNET’s favorite in-ear Bluetooth headphone because they’re comfortable, sweat-resistant and sound great. The winged tips help keep them in your ear when working out or moving around.
iFrogz Resound Wireless
An option that won’t break the bank is the iFrogz Resound Wireless earbuds. They’re $30 and controls are on a magnetic clip to attach to clothing.