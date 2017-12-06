1010 WINS-NHL forward Viktor Arvidsson of the Nashville Predators assisted with a scoring goal this past weekend when he delivered an engagement ring to a surprised fan while making his way to the ice.

Just moments before Morgan Landsberg and her boyfriend Conor Payne were going to quickly meet some of the players from their favorite team, Morgan was shocked to find that her favorite player was holding a diamond engagement ring just for her!

Just as she attempted to take a photo, Arvidsson held out his hand to block her photo and handed her the ring. Before Morgan could even react to the moment, her boyfriend was ready on one knee proposing behind her.

“When we started dating she said it’s always been a dream of hers to get proposed to at the Predators game,” Payne told NHL.com. “Working with the team they really helped us out and kind of put things into place.”

The Predators posted the special moment on Twitter, and as you can see, Morgan was completely surprised by the commotion the rest of the players made in support of the cute couple.

By the way, Morgan said ‘yes!’

A surprise #Smashville proposal with a little help from Viktor Arvidsson! Congrats to @littlemorgan93 & @cmpayne72 on the engagement! 💍 pic.twitter.com/R0myZHMVdT — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 3, 2017

-Joe Cingrana