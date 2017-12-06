PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a Paterson woman who may have been injured and abducted in her own car.
Authorities say 24-year-old Shanaya Coley was last seen on Colonial Avenue late Tuesday night.
Police are trying to find Coley and her car, a dark-colored 2013 Nissan Altima with New Jersey license plates R74HRX.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Marco Aliano of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 862-849-6019, the Paterson Police Department Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120 or call 9-1-1.