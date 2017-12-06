Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a Paterson woman who may have been injured and abducted in her own car.

Authorities say 24-year-old Shanaya Coley was last seen on Colonial Avenue late Tuesday night.

Police are trying to find Coley and her car, a dark-colored 2013 Nissan Altima with New Jersey license plates R74HRX.

Police Search For Paterson Woman Possibly Abducted In Her Own Car

Police say Shanaya Coley, 24, may have been injured and possibly abducted in her own vehicle seen above. (credit: CBS2)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Marco Aliano of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 862-849-6019, the Paterson Police Department Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120 or call 9-1-1.

