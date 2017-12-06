NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Heads up travelers: Six airlines will switch terminals at LaGuardia Airport this weekend.
The move is meant to improve the flow of passenger traffic at the airport.
American Airlines and American Shuttle, Delta Shuttle, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines will all switch starting Saturday, Dec. 9.
American Airlines and American Shuttle are moving to Terminal B.
Delta Shuttle will move to Terminal C.
JetBlue and Alaska Airlines are moving to Terminal A.
Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines departures will move to Terminal C and arrivals to Terminal D.
