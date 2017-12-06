Filed Under:LaGuardia Airport, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Heads up travelers: Six airlines will switch terminals at LaGuardia Airport this weekend.

The move is meant to improve the flow of passenger traffic at the airport.

American Airlines and American Shuttle, Delta Shuttle, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines will all switch starting Saturday, Dec. 9.

American Airlines and American Shuttle are moving to Terminal B.

Delta Shuttle will move to Terminal C.

JetBlue and Alaska Airlines are moving to Terminal A.

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines departures will move to Terminal C and arrivals to Terminal D.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch