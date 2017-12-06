NEW YORK (WFAN) — Glenn Crooks and Roberto Abramowitz stepped up big time during the latest edition of the “Soccer in the City” podcast.

And good thing they did, because there was a lot to discuss.

With co-hosts John Rojas and Tom Kolker unable to contribute to this week’s show, Crooks and Abramowitz moved forward with discussions on the race for US Soccer president, Saturday’s MLS Cup final, and NYCFC’s pursuit of a new stadium at Belmont Park.

The US Soccer story is intriguing because the campaign to be the governing body’s next leader is wide open, now that current president Sunil Gulati has decided not to run again. Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter has decided to join the crowded field.

Abramowitz and Crooks then offered up their picks for the MLS championship match between Seattle and Toronto. To the surprise of absolutely no one, they don’t agree.

Finally, and perhaps most important to soccer fans in our area, the guys got into the important matchup at Belmont Park that has nothing to do with the ponies. It’s down to proposals from NYCFC and the New York Islanders for the right to build a new stadium just over the Queens border in Elmont.

While the Islanders are all-in, NYCFC has a slightly different take on the opportunity.

