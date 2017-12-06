WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — In a controversial decision, President Donald Trump is expected to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday.

The president is also expected to direct the State Department to begin the process of moving the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, fulfilling one of his major campaign promises.

“We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem, and we will send a clear signal that there is no daylight between America and our most reliable ally, the state of Israel,” Trump said in a speech at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on March 21, 2016.

The holy city plays a major role in Judaism, Islam and Christianity. The move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem marks what Israelis and the Trump administration says is fact — Jerusalem is Israel’s capitol. Israel’s parliament, Supreme Court, and prime minister are all based in Jerusalem.

But Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Trump’s decision risks “grave consequences” and possible violence. Other Palestinian officials issued similar warnings.

“The U.S. is delivering a lethal bullet to the heart of the two-state solution that would be, actually, the kiss-of-death to the two-state solution,” said Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization delegation to the U.S.

Palestinians who stake claim to East Jerusalem, an area the United Nations says is under illegal Israeli military occupation, say it is their capitol, and have planned “three days of rage” protests.

Former chief of Israel’s national security council, Eran Lerman, says Palentinians can’t stake claim to any part of the holy city.

“Driving a carving knife across and through and meandering, across a living city, would be a mistake,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also said earlier that if the U.S. makes the move, it would be a red line for Muslims.

Pope Francis has also weighed in, saying he was “profoundly concerned” about the recent developments. He called for the status quo of the holy city to be respected, saying Jerusalem is a sacred place for Christians, Jews and Muslims.

But the Israeli mayor of Jerusalem, visiting Washington, said the president’s decision is the right one.

“In Jerusalem, we don’t cave to pressure, and we don’t let threats or violence stop us from doing what is right,” said Mayor Nir Barkat.

Trump is also expected to recommit to the U.S. facilitating a peace deal, saying the deal is within reach and can be achieved.

“The president will reiterate how committed he is to peace,” a senior administration official told CBS News. “While we understand how some parties might react, we are still working on our plan which is not yet ready. We have time to get it right and see how people feel after this news is processed over the next period of time.”

On Tuesday, the State Department warned Americans in Israel to avoid Jerusalem’s Old City, and possibly dangerous protests.

Even if the president announces the decision to move the embassy, it will not be an overnight process.