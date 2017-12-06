By Boomer Esiason
Chris Lopresti showed up on Wednesday ready to get to work.

Good thing he did. He had a lot to address.

The future of the update game previewed the highly anticipated Aaron Boone press conference as the Yankees prepare to introduce their new manager to the world.

As for Tuesday night’s games, C-Lo recapped statement wins by the Rangers and Devils, plus a forgettable effort by the Islanders. He also talked about St. John’s and Rutgers men’s basketball.

