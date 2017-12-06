Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
The Yankees were set to introduce Aaron Boone as their new manager on Wednesday afternoon.
Boone, of course, is replacing Joe Girardi, and is stepping into a win-now situation. So it goes without saying that he will be under an extraordinary amount of pressure for a first-year manager, not to mention one without a hint of dugout experience.
Boomer and Jerry Recco started Wednesday’s show by discussing the hire and what it might mean for the Bombers’ immediate future, one that is expected to feature them competing for a world championship.
Have a listen above.
