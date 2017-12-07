NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested an after school group leader after a Bronx middle school student accuses him of sexual assault.
Detectives early Thursday morning escorted 24-year-old Michael Jenkins from the Bronx special victims’ unit into a waiting police car ahead of his arraignment, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
Jenkins is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl who is a student at the Angelo Patri Middle School in the Bronx. Investigators say Jenkins is a group leader at an after school program on the school’s campus on Webster Avenue.
According to police, the alleged incident took place Monday at Jenkins’ apartment in the Bronx. Police were called to the school Wednesday after the student came forward reporting the alleged abuse to a school employee.
Jenkins was arrested soon after. He faces several charges including rape, criminal sex act, forcible touching, sex abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
He is set to face a judge later Thursday.