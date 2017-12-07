NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a building in Brooklyn.
The fire is believed to have started early Thursday morning in a hardware store at the ground level of a four-story mixed occupancy building on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the building as firefighters tried to break windows to get better ventilation and better access to the fire, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
The exact cause of the fire in unclear.