NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a pregnant mother from Queens who vanished during a trip to the bank two days ago.

Amarjit Kaur, 34, of Ozone Park, is a loving wife and mother to two 7-year-old twin boys, with another little one on the way. Her husband said she’s seven weeks pregnant.

Lakhwinder Multani said his wife left their 128th Street home for the bank around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. She parked her car on 114th Street and Liberty Avenue, paid for about an hour of parking and then walked two blocks to a Chase Bank where she deposited a check.

But she didn’t made it back to the car, and never arrived to pick the twins up from school.

“The school had called. She never went to pick up the kids, then I got worried and started calling,” Multani said. “I’m feeling very bad, kids feeling very bad. We’re waiting for her.”

In their 15 years of marriage and of living here in the neighborhood for just as long, Multani never expected this.

“She means to me a lot, she was good to me all the time. We had never problems,” Multani said. “Whatever happens I want her to come back.”

Police describe Kaur as about 5-foot-4, 195 pounds with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt and yellow pants.

Kaur’s phone was found inside her car.

Anyone with information in regards to the missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.