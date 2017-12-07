Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
The Giants are moving on with life after Ben McAdoo, introducing Steve Spagnuolo as their interim head coach and doing plenty of damage control behind the scenes. Spags got the ball rolling by naming Eli Manning his starting quarterback and playing Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” as the first song at practice.
Meanwhile, the Yankees are doing some moving on of their own. The Bombers officially introduced their replacement for Joe Giardi, and it sounds like Aaron Boone plans to explore the sensitive side of baseball.
On top of all of that, we had ourselves a very pleasant-smelling Boomer and his buddy Jerry Recco, and the two of them had plenty to say about the topics on the table Thursday morning.
So settle in, listen up, and perhaps you’ll learn a thing or two.