NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You better watch out because SantaCon is coming to town!

The bar crawling Kris Kringles have occasionally misbehaved, but believe it or not they do have a code of conduct.

“Santa respects the NYPD, police will be at every one of our stops. Respect them and do not break laws. (open container, urinating in public, jaywalking, doing anything illegal!)” reads one of the rules on the SantaCon website.

Other rules include tip your bartender, give to charity, spread joy not terror, no fighting, no urinating in public, be nice to kids and respect the city.

SantaCon vet and unofficial historian Mike Montone said SantaCon hearkens back to earlier, rowdier yuletide celebrations.

“Winter Solstice feasts, the Roman Saturnalia and Medieval Christmases were all rather raucous affairs with closer resemblance to contemporary Halloween and Mardi Gras festivities,” Montone explained to his father 1010 WINS’ John Montone.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and NJ TRANSIT are banning alcohol this weekend as Santas, reindeer and elves storm the city.

Alcohol will not be permitted on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad trains and in stations from noon Saturday through noon on Sunday.

MTA police officers will be on duty at Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, stations and trains to enforce the restriction. Police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses carrying fines or imprisonment. Police also may remove violators from trains or stations.

Beverages will not be allowed on any NJ TRANSIT trains, light rail vehicles or buses this weekend.