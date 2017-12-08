NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — This year’s flu season is off to a quick start, and it appears Mayor Bill de Blasio has caught it.
City Hall said the mayor had to cancel some events Thursday and Friday after coming down with a case of the flu.
Flu began picking up last month. By the end of last week, seven states reported widespread flu activity: Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Virginia.
Most flu seasons don’t really get going until around Christmas. That’s how last year’s flu season played out.
Health officials said the flu vaccine seems well matched to the viruses making people sick, but it’s too early to tell how bad this season will be. The main flu bug this season tends to cause more deaths and hospitalizations and vaccines tend not to work as well against this type.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)