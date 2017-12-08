1010 WINS — JK Rowling is finally explaining why Johnny Depp will remain in her upcoming harry Potter film.
Some fans were outraged that he wasn’t pulled from the production following domestic abuse allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard.
The author faced backlash after news broke that Depp will again star as Grindelwald in the next installment of the Fantastic Beasts.
Rowling posted her statement on Twitter writing, “Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role.”
Heard filed a restraining order against Depp in 2016 and the pair have since ended their marriage.
Rowling added, “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”
Depp’s ex-wife released her own statement on twitter writing, “Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future.”