MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A student at a Long Island high school is accused of putting together a hit list targeting fellow classmates.
The school district sent out a letter informing parents that the student who allegedly wrote the list was removed from Miller Place High School and the police were called.
Debbie Miller said she was upset when she found out her 14-year-old son’s name was on the list.
“To be honest I just wanted to hold onto him for dear life and hug him,” she told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “When your child is going to school there’s so many challenges that kids have to go through, but safety in terms of being shot and being targeted is not one that should be at the top of the list.”
Miller said her son didn’t want to go to school Friday.
“Very scary to send him to school and he didn’t want to go,” she said. “I took him to school but we met with the principal and administration to get a level of comfort as to what security measures were in place.”
Miller claims the student has been a problem in the past and she wants an order of protection issued.
“He made a list, he also told a few kids to wear red today because today’s the day he’s going to shoot up the school and he’s going to target the kids he told to wear red,” Miller said.
The Suffolk County Police Department has not yet responded as to whether the student was arrested.