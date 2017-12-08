Filed Under:Jordan Retro 11, Local TV, Niketown, Sonia Rincon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has its gumshoes trying to find two men who walked out of Niketown with dozens of pairs of high-end sneakers.

The thieves grabbed a case of brand new Jordan Retro 11 sneakers that hadn’t even gone on sale yet.

As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, they went into Niketown when it was closed Monday night. The door was opened because the store was taking deliveries.

“I think it’s completely brazen and they should increase security,” one man said.

Shoppers were horrified and impressed.

Miles has his own theory.

“Somebody who knew they were gonna quit the next day was like come to the back, let’s get this money, and we’ll split it evenly three ways,” he said.

Cops say the case of Jordans was valued at $7,200.

