By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, NFL picks, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 14.

They are as follows:

1. — Raiders (+4) @ Chiefs — Boomer: Raiders / Brian: Chiefs

2. — Vikings (-2.5) @ Panthers — Boomer: Vikings / Brian: Panthers

3. — Jets (-1) @ Broncos — Boomer: Jets / Brian: Jets

4. — Cowboys (-3.5) @ Giants — Boomer: Giants / Brian: Cowboys

Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch