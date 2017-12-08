Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 14.
They are as follows:
1. — Raiders (+4) @ Chiefs — Boomer: Raiders / Brian: Chiefs
2. — Vikings (-2.5) @ Panthers — Boomer: Vikings / Brian: Panthers
3. — Jets (-1) @ Broncos — Boomer: Jets / Brian: Jets
4. — Cowboys (-3.5) @ Giants — Boomer: Giants / Brian: Cowboys
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…
