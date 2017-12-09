NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man they say assaulted an MTA bus driver last month in the Bronx.
The incident happened near East 167th Street and Findlay Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, November 3.
Police said the man yelled and spit at the 57-year-old driver. He also threw something at the driver before getting off the bus.
The suspect is described as a black man, 30 to 40s years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 10 inches tall, 180 to 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.