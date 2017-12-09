Let It Snow: Tri-State Faces First Taste Of Winter Weather| Forecast | Traffic | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
Filed Under:Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man they say assaulted an MTA bus driver last month in the Bronx.

 

3147 17 assault 44pct 11 03 17 photo Police Search For Man Who Spit At MTA Bus Driver In The Bronx

(Credit: NYPD)

The incident happened near East 167th Street and Findlay Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, November 3.

Police said the man yelled and spit at the 57-year-old driver. He also threw something at the driver before getting off the bus.

3147 17 assault 44pct 11 03 17 photo2 Police Search For Man Who Spit At MTA Bus Driver In The Bronx

(Credit: NYPD)

The suspect is described as a black man, 30 to 40s years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 10 inches tall, 180 to 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch