NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chanukah begins on Tuesday. The eight-day Jewish holiday celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple with nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and fried foods.
Chef Meir Adoni from Nur, a modern Middle Eastern restaurant in Manhattan, stopped by to share some tasty recipes you and your family are sure to love.
DATE DOUGHNUTS
Ingredients for the trout balls:
250 gr crumbled smoked trout
75 gr sweat leeks in butter (sauté leeks in butter on low flame until transparent)
35 gr chopped Natural almonds
10 gr thyme (without stalks)
1.5 gr salt
15 gr soft butter (room temperature)
10 units of Medjool dates (all pitted and flattened as a carpaccio)
Ingredients for the doughnuts mixture:
150 gr regular flour
6 gr dry yeast
1.5 gr salt
7.5 gr sugar
200 ml warm water (not boiled)
Ingredients for the spices mixture:
5 gr salt
5 gr Baharat spices
2 gr cardamom
2 gr onion powder
50 gr sugar
Preparation instructions:
- Combine all the trout balls ingredients until fully combined
- Create 30 balls and put them in the refrigerator for 30 minutes
- Gently wrap each ball with the date carpaccio (each carpaccio should be enough for 3 balls)
- Combine the ingredients for the doughnuts until fully combined
- Dip the trout balls into the doughnuts mixture, making sure it’s all covered
- Fry the donuts in deep and very hot oil for five minutes
- Remove the donuts from the oil and let them sit on a parchment paper
- Combine all ingredients for the spices mixture
- Roll the doughnuts in the spices and serve warm
QATAYEF
Yields 10 servings
Ingredients:
Filling:
300 gr ground lamb
2 onions, finely chopped
2 tbsp roasted pine nuts
1 bunch parsley
1 tbsp Baharat spice
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp coriander seeds
salt + pepper, to taste
½ cup olive oil
100 gr of soft butter
Pancake:
250 gr milk
250 gr water
5 gr salt
15 gr sugar
230 gr flour
70 gr Israeli Semolina
2 gr dry yeast
½ tsp baking soda
Yogurt:
2 tbsp yogurt powder
2 tbsp pure Persian lemon black, minced
2 liters of oil for deep-frying
Preparation Instructions:
Filling:
- Heat the olive oil and sauté the onion until golden brown
- Add the meat and stir well
- Add the spices and rest of the ingredients
- Cook for 3 minutes and transfer to the strainer to get rid of the liquid
- Let it cool
- Mix it with butter
Pancake:
- Place all ingredients in a blender until fully combined
- Spray oil in a pan and bake only one side of 12cm pancakes. Remove from pan
- Put 1 tbsp of filling in the center of each pancake on the moist side
- Fold it in half to get a crescent moon shape and press the edges to close it completely
- Refrigerate until ready to serve
- Once ready to serve, deep fry for a 1 ½ minutes and top with yogurt powder and black Persian lemon powder