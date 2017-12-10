NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An 8-year-old girl was found dead inside a Newark apartment building Sunday afternoon.
As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, the child was found in a second floor apartment above a pharmacy, but exactly what happened was a mystery Sunday night.
Newark police said they got a frantic call around 1:30 p.m. about an unresponsive 8-year-old girl in an apartment above the Sanford Pharmacy at 1041 South Orange Avenue.
“They just said when they came home the kid just wasn’t breathing,” neighbor Ivy Hammer told Conybeare.
Hammer said her granddaughter goes to school with the little girl. She was stunned to hear about the young life tragically cut short.
“I’m sorry to hear that that happened, though. Really I am,” she said. “That’s very sad.”
Investigators have not released the girl’s name, any details on the circumstance or who found her, but they said she was rushed to University Hospital and pronounced dead at about 2:15 p.m.
Frightened neighbors were left with so many questions.
“It’s pretty bad — bad to hear. My heart is breaking,” said neighbor Jean Gordon.
The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.