CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Nikki Haley, sexual misconduct

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday that women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

“I know that he was elected, but women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them,” Nikki Haley said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

More From CBS News

Trump, a Republican, won the White House last year despite the election season release of a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which he described grabbing women’s private parts, followed by accusations by several women of aggressive sexual misconduct.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has since reiterated the White House’s position that the women who accused Trump of sexual harassment are lying.

On Sunday, Haley, who was the first female governor of South Carolina, praised the courage of women who have raised complaints of harassment in various industries, including government and Hollywood, saying they will “bring a conscience to the situation.”

“Women who accuse anyone should be heard. They should be heard and they should be dealt with, and I think we heard them prior to the election,” said Haley, a Republican. “I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”

Asked whether Trump’s election settled the issue, Haley said it was “for the people to decide.”

The wave of allegations have brought down powerful figures, including the resignations last week of Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Mich., Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch