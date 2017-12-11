NEW YORK (WFAN) — Just after being introduced as the newest member of the New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton joined Mike Francesa on his WFAN show Monday.
The slugger said the deal that brought him to New York started to materialize Thursday night, when he learned about it from his agent.
“I didn’t hesitate,” Stanton told Francesa. “I just said: ‘What do I do next? Sign me up.'”
A right fielder in Miami, Stanton said he won’t mind playing left field or designated hitter with the Yankees.
“The goal is to win,” he said. “Whatever I can do to put the team in the best place to win, I’m fine.”
