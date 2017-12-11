Port Authority Terror Attack: 5 Injured In Suicide Bomb Attempt | Videos | Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  
Filed Under:New York Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Spezza scored in the shootout, and the Dallas Stars snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Monday night.

Kari Lehtonen made 24 saves for Dallas in the opener of its four-game East Coast road trip against the Metropolitan Division. Julius Honka scored in the second period.

The Stars had a 1-0 lead before Rick Nash tied it for the Rangers when he tipped in Brady Skjei’s wrist shot with 3:41 left in regulation. Nash made contact with Lehtonen but the Stars goalie was well outside the blue paint. Coach Ken Hitchock challenged the play, but the referees ruled there was no goaltender interference.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch