By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
We have a little warm surge today ahead of a deep pool of arctic air.
We should get close to 50° today as a south wind pumps in seasonably warm air into the Tri-State Area. There is a Winter Weather Advisory north of NYC due to a few smaller low pressure systems spinning through.
Temps are dropping on the backside of the front well into the teens & 20s.
In fact, most will not reach the freezing mark come Wednesday. Pair these temps with a stiff West wind, and the “feels like” drops into the single digits.
Stay warm, and stay covered up!
-G