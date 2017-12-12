Filed Under:Local TV

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

We have a little warm surge today ahead of a deep pool of arctic air.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 11 12/12 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

We should get close to 50° today as a south wind pumps in seasonably warm air into the Tri-State Area. There is a Winter Weather Advisory north of NYC due to a few smaller low pressure systems spinning through.

gettyimages 8906185221 12/12 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Temps are dropping on the backside of the front well into the teens & 20s.

temps 12k 1 12/12 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

In fact, most will not reach the freezing mark come Wednesday. Pair these temps with a stiff West wind, and the “feels like” drops into the single digits.

Stay warm, and stay covered up!

-G

