NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly Brooklyn man is dead after being shot inside a bodega in East New York Tuesday evening.
Police say a person walked into the deli at 797 Stanley Ave. around 6:30 p.m. and shot 80-year-old Abdulla Yafaee in the chest.
Yafaee was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Sources say the suspect was engaged in some sort of dispute with Yafaee earlier in the day.
The suspect returned to the deli several hours later and shot him, according to sources.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.