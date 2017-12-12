Filed Under:Brooklyn, East New York, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly Brooklyn man is dead after being shot inside a bodega in East New York Tuesday evening.

Police say a person walked into the deli at 797 Stanley Ave. around 6:30 p.m. and shot 80-year-old Abdulla Yafaee in the chest.

Yafaee was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say the suspect was engaged in some sort of dispute with Yafaee earlier in the day.

The suspect returned to the deli several hours later and shot him, according to sources.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch