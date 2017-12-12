NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Voters in Alabama head to the polls to elect the state’s next senator.

The seat is so hotly contested, President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden all recorded robocalls that went out to voters.

On Monday night, Republican candidate Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones held big, last minute rallies headlined by some big names.

For Moore, who’s been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct towards teenagers, it was Conservative heavyweight Steve Bannon urging residents not to let outsiders dictate the election.

“Judge Moore is a righteous man and judge Moore, they’ve tried to destroy judge Moore like I told you they would, remember I told you this,” Bannon said.

Moore, once again denied and questioned the timing of the allegations against him, and asked voters to judge this former judge on his record.

“If you don’t believe in my character, don’t vote for me,” Moore said.

Against the backdrop of anti-Moore protesters, his challenger brought out Alabama native and former basketball star Charles Barkley.

“If somebody sent you this as a movie script you would throw it in the trash. You’d say there’s no way possible this other dude could be leading in any polls,” Barkley said.

Jones is trying to become the state’s first Democratic senator in two decades, and insists the race goes beyond traditional red/blue lines.

“It is time that we put our decency, our state before political parties,” Jones said.

Moore has had a slim lead in most polls, but the latest two are split. One poll has Moore in the lead, the other shows Jones winning.