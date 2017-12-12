Filed Under:Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Think you’ve got what it takes to be a spy?

Australia’s Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) – their version of the Central Intelligence Agency – has posted an online test to check candidates’ aptitude at being an intelligence officer.

The test places you inside an office and an airport, restaurant and office and quizzes you in part on what you notice, faces and names and more.

At the end of the test, the system lets you know if you have what it takes to join.

You can take the test by clicking here.

