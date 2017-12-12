Now that the weather is turning colder, it’s time to warm up with a cocktail. Whether you’re in the mood for mulled wine or a sweet spiked hot chocolate, here are five boozy options to help get you through winter in NYC.

Head over to Greenwich Village and enjoy a warm crafted cocktail at Analogue. Enjoy the Corduroy Pillow, an Applejack brandy-based drink that includes many enticing ingredients like warming Tolstoy, cinnamon and vanilla syrups, as well as a dash of lemon. If you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy cocktail, this is it. Thanks to the addition of a charred cinnamon stick (which is still smoking when it arrives at the table) and its Cabernet float on top, this ombre hued cocktail is certainly worth capturing on camera.

It doesn’t get much more comforting than a Ginger Toddy. You can warm up with this tasty treat up at The Lodge by STK. Enjoy this cabin-inspired space that’s decorated with heated lounging areas (including an outdoor canopy bed), taxidermy, cozy fur rugs, candles, and plenty of plaid. Warm your hands with a mug of their Ginger Toddy, which is simply made with three ingredients: Bulleit, Homemade Ginger Wine, and Lemon. There’s also a few other options like their Scotch Cider (Glenmorangie 10, Cider, Allspice, Cloves, Sloegin) and Mexican Hot Chocolate (Volcan Blanco, Grand Marnier, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Maple Whipped, Salt). Happy drinking!

If you’re a fan of mulled wine, you’re going to want to try the Red Sky at Night over at Left Bank in the West Village. Their spiked version features rose wine and whiskey along with holiday spice notes from an allspice dram, Zirbenz pine liqueur, and rosemary. This is the perfect way to start out your meal here before moving onto highlights from their menu like Steamed Mussels Marinere, Steak Frites, or Iron Roast Split Chicken.

Stop by The VNYL’s Winter Wonderland this holiday season and sip on a sweet Holiday Hot Chocolate. This festive cocoa is made with vodka, chocolate liqueur, vanilla extract, chocolate, and milk. But don’t forget the best part! A brulee marshmallow! Stick around and warm up because this basement bar has been transformed into a world of winter white thanks to the LED stars sprinkled in the sky and a sheet of snow covering everything from the ground to the treetops.

The Lobby Bar at The Bowery Hotel offers their own version of a Hot Toddy called the Brandy Heart Warmer, which is perfect to sip on by their cozy fireplace. This Cognac-based drink, created by Head Mixologist Josh DeMarco, has a bit of a kick to it thanks to ingredients like Hennessy VS, MB White Mint Cordial, Bitter Truth Pimento Dram, Lemon, and Cinnamon. This is a great place to people watch so sit back, relax, and enjoy!

