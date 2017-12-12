LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — The Mets might not have a sole closer under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Speaking to reporters at baseball’s winter meetings Tuesday, Callaway said he plans to employ a more matchup-based approach that could see Jeurys Familia, the Mets’ closer the past few seasons, work the ninth inning some nights and the sixth inning other nights.

“I think we’re going to pitch guys when it makes sense,” said Callaway, a pitching coach with the Indians before being hired as the Mets’ manager. “We’re going to pitch guys to their strengths, and they’re going to face the batters they should be facing.

“We have to make sure we get to a save situation. And if we can’t there, it doesn’t do any good to have (any) guy be named the closer.”

In addition to Familia, the Mets’ bullpen includes AJ Ramos, a former closer for the Marlins; Jerry Blevins, who led the Mets with 75 appearances last season; Paul Sewald; and Josh Smoker. They also reportedly are discussing adding bullpen help through free agency or a trade.

Familia led the majors with 51 saves in 2016, but, dealing with a disciplinary suspension and a blood clot near his pitching shoulder that required surgery, he appeared in just 26 games and had six saves last season.

“I’m not really concerned about titles,” Callaway said. “I don’t think the players, from talking to them, are too concerned about titles. These players want to win and want to pitch and want to have success, and that’s what we’re going to set them up to do.”