CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — No one was hurt when a speeding car plowed through the garage of a home in Suffolk County.

Michael McClain said he was relaxing in his Coram home when a white-colored Inifiniti crashed into his garage, knocking out power.

“Sitting down watching TV, heard a screeching sound that lasted a little long and then the house shook,” the homeowner said. “I didn’t know what it was.”

McClain said he was nervous about going downstairs.

“I didn’t know where they had hit so with the power out I was a little nervous about working my way downstairs to walking into something and thank God it was only into the garage, it wasn’t into the main part of the house,” McClain said.

He was concerned that people were trapped in the vehicle, but police said two people inside the Infiniti had fled the scene.

“I thought someone was trapped in the car but they had got out,” McClain said. “It sounded like people were trapped in the car cause there was screaming going on.”

No one was hurt, but McClain’s fiancee lost sentimental items from her late father.

“Her father was a drummer, a couple of items that we brought here were in the garage,” McClain said.

Witnesses said the driver of the Inifiniti and another driver were racing before the crash occurred.

No arrests have been made.