NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of homeless veterans has increased across the United States for the first time since 2010.

One New Yorker says unemployment is a big part of the problem, so he decided to do something about it.

Who knew that a simple stroke of ink could change so many lives? The silk screened t-shirts made by a group in Williamsburg, Brooklyn are handmade by people living in homeless shelters.

The men also happen to be military veterans. 49-year-old Marine Corps veteran Daniel McKinney served in the Gulf War and has been homeless off and on for the last 17 years.

“When I came home I felt that I didn’t deserve certain things, that I wasn’t worthy of certain things because of the things that I’ve done,” he told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez. “And a job like this where I’m actually creating something gives me that pride and gives me that self-worth back that I thought I lost.”

McKinney works at the Sense of Self Project, a t-shirt company recently launched by Aaron Seaney who only employs the homeless.

“The fact that sometimes they are left out and forgotten, kind of brushed under the rug, it kind of makes you a little mad. But it also inspires you a little bit to do your part to help,” Seaney said.

Seaney’s employees currently live in a city-funded homeless shelter for veterans in Long Island City. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says there are currently more than 40,000 veterans across the country who are homeless.

58-year-old homeless vet Lewis Kaiser served as a medic in the Army for 19 years. He was unemployed for the last 5 years until Seaney hired him.

For a long time I felt rather worthless, like I don’t have any place,” Kaiser said. “I’m recognizing that I have good qualities and that I have something to offer. It’s a matter of connecting with people and being able to do it.”

The Sense of Self Project is a subscription-based company that sends a uniquely designed t-shirts to its customers every month. 60 percent of the profit goes to the homeless workers and most of what’s left over pays for supplies. The Brass Factory in Williamsburg is donating the workspace for free.

“It’s not just a product, it’s a job for somebody who needs it,” Seaney said. “It’s a job for somebody who deserves it.”

“Self esteem is up,” Army vet Ricardo Magobet said. “You dreaming about being a productive member of society once again.”

It’s a sense of self they now wear proudly across their heart.