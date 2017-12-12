NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People in Ridgewood, Queens are on high alert.

Cops say a burglar has been going into strangers’ apartments and stealing thousands of dollars worth of stuff.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the man isn’t having much trouble getting inside.

The holidays wouldn’t have been so joyful this year for Mariana and her family if they too fell victim to what police are calling a robbery pattern.

“I live here for 26 years. Never happened,” she said.

The Ridgewood mother said her adult son received an unexpected visitor, no, not Santa Clause, but a man trying to get into their apartment by using their back window.

“It’s dark in the house. The lights were off. He was in his bedroom and he just hear a house, probably when he open the window,” she said.

She didn’t report it to police because nothing was stolen, but authorities told CBS2 four other people recently told them they were robbed in a similar way. A man snuck into their apartments through the back while they weren’t home.

The suspect has been caught on camera.

“I live right here. We are three girls. We live together. We are from age 24 to 35,” Martina Prikylova said.

Police said the man is targeting apartments on or by Fresh Pond Road. He’s made off with more than $11,000 worth of loot.

“It’s messed up man because people work hard for their stuff,” a resident said.

Police said the man is in his 20s and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Cops are warning those who live in the area to make sure your windows are locked when you’re not home.

Police believe he’s using a fire escape to gain access to unlocked windows.