Former Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie and his wife, Terricka, stopped by the Investors Bank Studio on Tuesday morning for a chat with Boomer and Jerry Recco.
The 11-year NFL veteran and his better half discussed their reality show, “The Cromarties,” which airs on USA Network.
A fan favorite in these parts for a long time, Antonio Cromartie has always been a straight shooter, and he doesn’t disappoint this time around, so please have a listen above.
