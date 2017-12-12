By Boomer Esiason
Former Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie and his wife, Terricka, stopped by the Investors Bank Studio on Tuesday morning for a chat with Boomer and Jerry Recco.

Former Jet Antonio Cromartie, second from left, and wife Terricka, second from right, stopped by for a chat with Boomer and Jerry Recco on Dec. 12, 2017. (Photo: Al Dukes/WFAN)

The 11-year NFL veteran and his better half discussed their reality show, “The Cromarties,” which airs on USA Network.

A fan favorite in these parts for a long time, Antonio Cromartie has always been a straight shooter, and he doesn’t disappoint this time around, so please have a listen above.

