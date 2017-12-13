Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect a brutally cold afternoon with wind gusts to 40+ mph and wind chills of 10-20°. Bundle up!
A cold, breezy start to the evening will give way to clouds and light snow overnight. Expect temps to fall into the mid 20s or so.
Early snow will be replaced by a cold wind tomorrow. And we’ll manage to warm to around the freezing mark, but the winds will make it feel like the low to mid 20s.
As for Friday, some clouds will be in the mix with an unseasonably cold air mass still in place. Highs that day will be in the low 30s or so.