By Deirdre Haggerty
When shopping for gift cards this holiday season, bypass the usual retailer and opt for some of the top local merchants in New York City. For the best local gift card ideas in New York, choose from the elite in beauty, fashion and food. Give the gifts of a delectable meal, a haircut from the finest in the industry, and fashion that is stylish, but won’t break the bank. From the Arrojo Studios to the Peter Luger Steak House, the recipients of these gift cards will be ecstatic this holiday season.
ARROJO
180 Varick St.
New York, NY 10014
(212) 242-7786
www.arrojonyc.com
With locations in SoHo, Tribeca and Williamsburg, getting a cut, color, style or American Wave is convenient. Product and studio gift cards are available in any amount online. However, if you’d like to purchase a “Nick Makeover” with the master himself, choose from the brand’s most popular holiday gift cards. In addition, all ARROJO Epona Valley Hair Jewelry will be on sale throughout the season. And if you’re interested in a career in cosmetology or ARROJO’s newest barbering program, be sure to schedule a tour of the schools in either SoHo or Tribeca.
Ricky’s NYC
375 Broadway
New York, NY 10013
(212) 925-5490
www.rickysnyc.com
Everyone loves the gift of beauty. Ricky’s NYC has become synonymous with New York chic. With 18 locations in the New York area, Ricky’s NYC is an ideal place to find that perfect gift for your fashionista. Whether it’s makeup, hair care, beauty tools or a fragrance, you will not walk away disappointed. However, if you just cannot choose, then purchase your holiday gift card here.
Karma Boutique
38-27 Bell Blvd.,
Bayside, NY 11361
(718) 428-1114
www.facebook.com/karmaboutique
For hot women’s fashion head to Bayside where the owner will help style you for the holidays. Purchase women’s clothing, accessories and the new children’s line at the brick and mortar or online. In addition, gift cards are available at the store for that special someone this holiday season.
Reason Outpost
436 East 9th St.,
New York, NY 10009
(800) 660-6036
www.reasonclothing.com
Reason is your stop for modern streetwear with a sophisticated take for urban men and women. From accessories to collections, the fashion is young, chic and affordable. Get the “Best Gift Evar” gift card to keep the stress out of your holiday shopping. For each one purchased before January 1, you will also receive a customized envelope, a free set of DJ-PRICE CDs and a Reason sticker pack.
Peter Luger Steak House
178 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 387-7400
www.peterluger.com
The Peter Luger Steak House in Williamsburg is an American and New York classic. With an additional location on Long Island in Great Neck, the restaurant is always full. Expect to make reservations at least one month in advance, longer during the holiday season. And don’t forget to bring cash. Credit card purchases are only available online. This is one of the reasons why buying a gift card from Peter Luger is ideal. But that is just one of the reasons because nothing beats a juicy cut from the iconic steak house.