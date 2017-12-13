By Deirdre Haggerty



When shopping for gift cards this holiday season, bypass the usual retailer and opt for some of the top local merchants in New York City. For the best local gift card ideas in New York, choose from the elite in beauty, fashion and food. Give the gifts of a delectable meal, a haircut from the finest in the industry, and fashion that is stylish, but won’t break the bank. From the Arrojo Studios to the Peter Luger Steak House, the recipients of these gift cards will be ecstatic this holiday season.

ARROJO

180 Varick St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 242-7786

www.arrojonyc.com

With locations in SoHo, Tribeca and Williamsburg, getting a cut, color, style or American Wave is convenient. Product and studio gift cards are available in any amount online. However, if you’d like to purchase a “Nick Makeover” with the master himself, choose from the brand’s most popular holiday gift cards. In addition, all ARROJO Epona Valley Hair Jewelry will be on sale throughout the season. And if you’re interested in a career in cosmetology or ARROJO’s newest barbering program, be sure to schedule a tour of the schools in either SoHo or Tribeca.

Ricky’s NYC

375 Broadway

New York, NY 10013

(212) 925-5490

www.rickysnyc.com

Everyone loves the gift of beauty. Ricky’s NYC has become synonymous with New York chic. With 18 locations in the New York area, Ricky’s NYC is an ideal place to find that perfect gift for your fashionista. Whether it’s makeup, hair care, beauty tools or a fragrance, you will not walk away disappointed. However, if you just cannot choose, then purchase your holiday gift card here.

Karma Boutique

38-27 Bell Blvd.,

Bayside, NY 11361

(718) 428-1114

www.facebook.com/karmaboutique

For hot women’s fashion head to Bayside where the owner will help style you for the holidays. Purchase women’s clothing, accessories and the new children’s line at the brick and mortar or online. In addition, gift cards are available at the store for that special someone this holiday season.

Related: Kickin’ Off The Holidays With The World Famous Radio City Rockettes