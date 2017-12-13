NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Journalist and author Perry Garfinkel has come to know the ancient Indian medical practice of Ayurveda first hand.

While visiting Mumbai last fall, Garfinkel met a chef and opened up about his arthritis. Turns out, the chef was also an Ayurvedic doctor who could prescribe him an Ayurvedic diet.

“He took me aside and we had a long intake. He asked me a lot of questions about my personality, my lifestyle, my stressors, what I ate and what the condition I had was,” he told WCBS anchor Pat Farnack. “He went home and he and his wife came up with a daily regimen for me, which involves not just the foods I eat and herbs I take but an entire lifestyle shift, which I adhere to. And it made a big difference.”

Garfinkel stressed the practice is highly individualized and you should discuss with a doctor. He walks us through a typical day, saying much of the practice is meant to keep the body warm.

“A lot of people think of Ayurvedic as a very oily massage, and it is that. But they forget that there’s a diet involved and that there’s a mind – the mind side is either meditation or contemplation,” he said.

Was it hard to adopt this new way of life?

“Very. Very difficult. The issue is discipline — and I think that’s pandemic to all,” said Garfinkel.

Is it working?

“I feel much better. I’ve lost a couple pounds… And it’s helped me modulate my arthritic condition,” he said. “The litmus test is – when I went off it, I found inflammation came back.”