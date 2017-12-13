Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Omarosa Manigault Newman

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) –  Former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault Newman is leaving her White House post.

Her resignation had been negotiated to take effect Jan. 20.

Manigault Newman worked in White Hose Office of Public Liaison as director of communications.

The White House has previously said Omarosa had planned to resign “to pursue other opportunities.”

Sources told American Urban Radio Networks that White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly notified her and that Manigault Newman had to be escorted from the building after becoming vulgar and demanding to speak with President Donald Trump.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch