WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) – Former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault Newman is leaving her White House post.
Her resignation had been negotiated to take effect Jan. 20.
Manigault Newman worked in White Hose Office of Public Liaison as director of communications.
The White House has previously said Omarosa had planned to resign “to pursue other opportunities.”
Sources told American Urban Radio Networks that White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly notified her and that Manigault Newman had to be escorted from the building after becoming vulgar and demanding to speak with President Donald Trump.
