OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson made 27 saves to stop his seven-game losing streak and the Ottawa Senators snapped their five-game skid Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Bobby Ryan, Cody Ceci and Zack Smith scored for the Senators (10-13-7), who returned home from a seven-game road trip and improved to 2-10-2 in their past 14 overall. It was only their second victory in regulation since Nov. 11, which was the last time Anderson had won.

Michael Grabner and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers (16-12-3), who dropped to 4-7-0 on the road. Henrik Lundqvist had 27 saves, becoming the 15th goalie in NHL history to reach 20,000 for his career.

Ottawa, which eliminated the Rangers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, was coming off a 3-2 loss at last-place Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The Senators took a 3-1 lead just eight seconds into the third period as Tom Pyatt, from behind the net, found Smith in front to score his second of the season.

The Rangers trimmed the deficit back to one 4½ minutes later as Buchnevich scored his 11th, beating Anderson with a one-timer. Chris Kreider picked up his 200th career point on the play.

New York pulled Lundqvist with just more than a minute remaining, but the Senators were able to hold on.

Ottawa regained the lead late in the second after Matt Duchene showed some great patience before finding Ceci wide open for his second goal in two games.

The Rangers tied it 1-all at 3:57 of the second due in large part to some poor defensive coverage by Erik Karlsson. Mats Zuccarello was able to find Grabner, who got in behind Karlsson and beat Anderson from in close.

Ryan opened the scoring early in the first period when he took a pass from Mark Stone and beat Lundqvist with a one-timer for his second of the season.

NOTES: It was the first time in six games that the Senators scored the opening goal. … Senators RW Alex Burrows was a late scratch and was replaced by Nick Paul, who was recalled from AHL Belleville earlier in the day.

