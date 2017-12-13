Filed Under:pat dinizio, The Smithereens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pat DiNizio, founder and frontman of the band The Smithereens, has died. He was 62.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pat DiNizio, lead singer and songwriter of the influential New Jersey rock band, The Smithereens – America’s Band,” the band wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday. “Pat was looking forward to getting back on the road and seeing his many fans and friends. Please keep Pat in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Smithereens formed in Carteret, New Jersey in 1980 and had a number of hits including “Only a Memory” and “A Girl Like You.”

gettyimages 1974702 Smithereens Frontman Pat DiNizio Dead At 62

FILE: Pat DiNizio of The Smithereens sings during the USA Tennis Rock & Rally on April 28, 2003 at Rockefeller Center. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

No cause of death was given, but DiNizio had some problems with his health in recent years. In 2015, he lost the use of his right hand and arm following a pair of falls. The Smithereens canceled three tour dates earlier this year after DiNizio injured his back and neck in another fall.

The band was set to start touring again in January.

