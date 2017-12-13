MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda is headed to the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins signed the right-hander recovering from Tommy John surgery to a two-year, $10 million contract Wednesday.
MORE: Sweeny: Scary Thought — Yankees Are Still Loaded With Prospects
The move made during baseball’s winter meetings was more for 2019, when Pineda will earn $8 million. He’ll get $2 million for the 2018 season, which he’ll likely miss while continuing the rehab following elbow ligament replacement.
Pineda’s procedure was performed July 18. The typical timetable for Tommy John patients to return to the mound is between 12 and 18 months.
Once among the promising prospects, the 28-year-old Pineda went 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts for the Yankees last season.
Acquired in a January 2012 trade with Seattle, Pineda was 31-31 with a 4.16 ERA in his four seasons with New York.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)