Filed Under:Local TV, Michael Pineda, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda is headed to the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins signed the right-hander recovering from Tommy John surgery to a two-year, $10 million contract Wednesday.

MORE: Sweeny: Scary Thought — Yankees Are Still Loaded With Prospects

The move made during baseball’s winter meetings was more for 2019, when Pineda will earn $8 million. He’ll get $2 million for the 2018 season, which he’ll likely miss while continuing the rehab following elbow ligament replacement.

pineda1 Twins Sign Ex Yankee Pineda To 2 Year Deal

Yankees starter Michael Pineda pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2017. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Pineda’s procedure was performed July 18. The typical timetable for Tommy John patients to return to the mound is between 12 and 18 months.

Once among the promising prospects, the 28-year-old Pineda went 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts for the Yankees last season.

Acquired in a January 2012 trade with Seattle, Pineda was 31-31 with a 4.16 ERA in his four seasons with New York.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch